Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head to Head Contrast

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -77.16% -517.60% -73.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 418.49%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Golden Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.36 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.31

Patten Energy Solutions Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

