Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:PTHRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 143,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pantheon Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

