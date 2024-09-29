One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $617,032. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

