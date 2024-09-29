Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $6.52 on Friday. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

