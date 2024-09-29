National Bankshares Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.58.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.640492 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

