NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NaaS Technology stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. NaaS Technology has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 291.32% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NaaS Technology stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAAS Free Report ) by 242.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of NaaS Technology worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.