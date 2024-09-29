NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NaaS Technology Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NaaS Technology stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. NaaS Technology has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 291.32% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.
