Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $924.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $869.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,299 shares of company stock valued at $82,320,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

