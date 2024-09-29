monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.84.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $271.97 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.71, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in monday.com by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

