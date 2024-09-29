Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

