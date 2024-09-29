Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $150.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $107.79 and last traded at $107.95. Approximately 13,056,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 22,028,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.88.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.
Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
