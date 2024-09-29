Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.23.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $567.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.60. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $577.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,358 shares of company stock valued at $179,431,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,101,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,962,767,000 after acquiring an additional 748,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

