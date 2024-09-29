Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

In other news, VP Wolfgang Beck purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,103.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercer International news, VP Wolfgang Beck purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,103.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

