McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.