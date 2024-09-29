Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 41,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,569. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of Maris-Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.