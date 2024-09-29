Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

MRNS opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.