Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

