Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN) Insider Purchases £39,134 in Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Westcombe Elliott bought 230,200 shares of Malvern International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,134 ($52,402.25).

Shares of LON:MLVN opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.24. Malvern International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

