Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

LCX opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Lycos Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.10.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Lycos Energy had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$39.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lycos Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

