LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $271.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $289.00 to $271.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.69.

LPLA opened at $230.86 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average of $250.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

