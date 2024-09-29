Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.59.

LSPD opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.19. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

