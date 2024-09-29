Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $52,943,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 392,129 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,397. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

