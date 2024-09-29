LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.23 on Friday. LG Display has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $50,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

