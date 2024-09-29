Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,119,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 3,404,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,225.7 days.

Shares of FINMF opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

