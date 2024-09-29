Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price target on the stock.

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

KOD stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50. Kodal Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

