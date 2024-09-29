Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price target on the stock.
Kodal Minerals Stock Performance
KOD stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50. Kodal Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01).
About Kodal Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodal Minerals
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.