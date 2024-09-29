KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 77.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of KREF opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

