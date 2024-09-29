KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

KIO stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

