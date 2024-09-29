Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 5,990 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $21,623.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,196.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GETY. Macquarie cut their price objective on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

