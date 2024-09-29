Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 5,990 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $21,623.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,196.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on GETY
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.