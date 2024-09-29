Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Buys 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($28,424.66).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Finbar Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

