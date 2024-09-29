Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

