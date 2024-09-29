John Michael Hooks Sells 58,300 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$533,998.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$420.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.35. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

