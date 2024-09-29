John Festival Acquires 20,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00.

On Monday, July 29th, John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00.

AAV opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.13.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$108.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price target on Advantage Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

