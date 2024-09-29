Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $163.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $184.00.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.63.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,123,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,837,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.