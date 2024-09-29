Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:JBBB)

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BATS:JBBB opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
