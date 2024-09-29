Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.04 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

Jabil Stock Down 3.4 %

JBL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

