Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

