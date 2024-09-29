IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 56,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,393. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.57. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.