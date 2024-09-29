Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 222,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.50.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading

