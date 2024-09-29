iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

