iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIA opened at $74.19 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,847,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.