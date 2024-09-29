Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
OTCMKTS IOBCF remained flat at $14.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.
