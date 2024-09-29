Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

OTCMKTS IOBCF remained flat at $14.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.