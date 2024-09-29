Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV) Upgraded at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.26.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.47 million.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.