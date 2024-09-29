Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Short Interest Up 40.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 756,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

