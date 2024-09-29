Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,313. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

