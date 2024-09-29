Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $479.18 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.