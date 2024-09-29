Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $768.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $619.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

