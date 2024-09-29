Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$161,310.74 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$161,310.74.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of URE opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$572.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

