Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $147,695.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 22nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.63, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 305,615 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
