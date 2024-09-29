Insider Selling: Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells C$43,579.50 in Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Murad sold 17,000 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$43,579.50.

Reitmans Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.15.

Reitmans Company Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

