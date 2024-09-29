Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$26,600.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

