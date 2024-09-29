Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $156,444,068.82 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,234,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,884,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 307.03 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,587,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 142,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

